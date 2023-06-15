Sumter giving summer jobs to high schoolers through Youth Co-Op, Corp programs

The City of Sumter is connecting local kids with businesses in the community. High schoolers can get summer jobs, and the city is paying for them using grant money.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is helping connect kids with summer jobs with local businesses. In May 2023, there were nearly 11,000 job postings for part-time work across the state, according to Lightcast.

In South Carolina, 38.4% of the state’s population ages 16 to 19 were in the labor force in 2020, which is the last year where data is available from the Department of Employment and Workforce. To increase that number locally while connecting kids with the community, Sumter has started its Youth Corp and Co-Op programs.

"I just wanted to get out the house to be honest. I just wanted to experience the world, what the world has to offer, really, what Sumter has to offer. I just wanted to try something new," rising 10th grader Shawn Dukes says about why he decided to get a job this summer. "Sometimes I will get bored. Sometimes there'll be like nothing going on. But I just wanted to try this out and honestly I'm loving it."

He’s working at Kidz Klub, an educational summer camp.

"To give back to the community and to bring the classroom into the summer setting and make it fun," Director Brian Jones explains about the camp. "It gives the kids and opportunity not to be in the streets, not to get in trouble. And it extends from the classroom into summer fun! It’s a blend and they get the opportunity to blend fun with science."

Dukes is employed through Sumter’s Youth Co-Op program, which connects high schoolers with local businesses and organizations.

"It also gives us an opportunity to teach these young people the job skills, the time management, the way you dress, the way you present yourself," Jones explains. "It gives them a one up as well. So when they go into the job force, they're actually prepared."

Jones says while he’s able to help give job training to high schoolers, having six junior staffers from the co-op helps him with his workload — at no cost. The city is paying kids 16 and older $7.25 an hour through funding from the community entitlement grant, which rising 12th grader Brelen Livingston appreciates.

"Of course you want to have fun over the summer, you know you want to go with your friends all this, but at the same time it's good to have that summer job because once the school year starts, you know you don't want to clothes and all this at least you'll have you know that money," Livingston explains.

On top of the money, Livingstone says it's teaching her and her co-workers valuable job skills, while providing some fun at the same time.

"It's just good to see the kids smile and have fun," she smiles.

For kids a little younger than Livingston, the city has the Youth Corp program. It hires 14- and 15-year-olds for help with projects around Sumter, like cleaning up parks.

They’re paid $6 an hour and the city buys their uniforms, provides free meals daily and hosts field trips every Friday.

Six businesses are have hired 46 students through the co-op, which 35 students working for the city in the corps program.