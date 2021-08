Some of the classes in the affected area are being moved.

SUMTER, S.C. — A high school in Sumter has been having issues with some of its A/C units.

Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway said that an upstairs unit in D hall is not working.

Classes that are normally held in the area of the school will be moved to another area that is not having cooling issues. That area will still be on campus.