Sumter High School student killed in car crash

Officers say the 18-year-old was involved in a multi-car crash Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old high school student has died in a multi-car accident in Sumter County.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 18-year-old Caleb Jade Browder of Sumter. Browder was a senior at Sumter High School.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 378 and Highway 527.

Officers say three vehicles were involved: a Chevy Blazer, a GMC Truck, and a Ford Truck.

Trooper Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol says the Blazer was traveling on 527 and failed to yield right of way when it pulled onto Highway 378 where. the GMC and the Ford truck were traveling.

All three vehicles collided. The GMC and the Ford truck overturned.

Browder was the driver of the GMC truck and died at the scene. Two of his passengers, as well as the driver of the two other vehicles, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Everyone was wearing their seat belts. The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.