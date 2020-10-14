Man charged in Sumter hit-and-run that left two in critical condition

A Sumter man has been charged after a weekend hit-and-run left a motorcyclist and his passenger in critical condition.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police have charged a local man in connection to a weekend hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist and his passenger in critical condition.

Michael Jamar Ramsey, 39, of Sumter, was located and taken into custody on Monday, according to police. He was charged with failure to yield the right of way, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury/failure to render aid.

Police say they responded after 9:45 p.m. Friday when a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle traveling west on South Pike West was struck by a 2003 Mitsubishi Galant near Bordeaux Avenue. The driver, later identified as Ramsey, walked off and a search for him began.

Both the motorcycle’s driver, 57, of Pinewood, and his passenger, 59, of Sumter were flown to a Columbia area hospital where they remain.