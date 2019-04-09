SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Some people evacuating the coast from because of Hurricane Dorian are waiting out the storm in Sumter hotels.

Since Governor Henry McMaster announced mandatory evacuations for the South Carolina coast, folks have been looking for places to stay until the storm passes.

It's still uncertain what exactly the hurricane will bring to the area but South Carolina will find out on Thursday.

Michael Brown, the director of sales for Hyatt Place in downtown Sumter says they're booked.

"We've seen a lot of families come from the coast, mainly the Charleston and Hilton Head area," said Brown.

The hotel says they're going through checklists to make sure they have everything they need in case power goes out if the storm comes through the area. Some of that includes having enough food and flashlights for people who are coming in from out of town.

Brown says they're not only having people from the coast check in their hotel.

"Duke energy has some rooms and we've seen some from AT&T, the big companies around," explained Brown. "The service companies that need rooms for their linemen and crews coming through the area. We just do what we can for the people evacuating here and try to feed them and make sure they have a safe place to stay for the week."

Duke Energy said they have 9,000 workers available to help restore power if it goes out in the Carolinas.

Black River Electric Cooperative also have crews from Kentucky coming to the Sumter area.

Hyatt Place says some evacuees have decided to stay the rest of the week until the storm is completely out of South Carolina.