Meet the new PeeDee School Librarian of the Year, Lessie Bernshouse

Lessie Bernshouse is a librarian at Wilder Elementary School in Sumter. On Thursday, she was honored by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter librarian just earned the title of PeeDee School Librarian of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians.

Lessie Bernshouse is in her first year as a librarian at Wilder Elementary School.

"That was a big deal when they came in. I’m still in shock," Bernshouse laughed.

She applied for the award without thinking she had a chance of winning, Bernshouse told me. To her surprise, she was recognized for the impact she has on her students everyday.

"It’s crazy with related arts teachers and librarians at elementary school, we see every single kid and we see them from the time they’re in pre-school to the time they’re usually in 5th or 6th grade, so we’re like one of those constant figures in their life and we get to see them age over that whole time," she said. "It’s nice, but that’s a huge responsibility for us to be able to make sure we’re being a good example of a leader and a good representative of what an adult should be."

An example she models for students like kindergartener Jeremiah Bethea.

"I love reading with my friends," 5-year-old Bethea shared.

It's a love that Ms. Bernshouse has instilled…along with other fun.

"I be dancing around and she be letting us dance," Bethea said.

That fun touches not only the students, but also the staff, according to teacher’s assistance Laureen McBeath.

"Oh, I think she’s great. She’s great with the kids. The kids love her. They learn so much, they enjoy the stories," McBeath explained. "They really love her and we love her being here. She’s a lot of fun with the kids and the kids enjoy her stories and stuff. Just makes it so much fun to be here."

Watching the students get excited about reading is what motivates Bernshouse.

"It’s just exciting when they’re learning something new for the first time or they pick up this book and they’re like ‘This is the book I’ve been looking for my whole life. It’s the best thing ever!" Bernshouse smiled. "My favorite part is when you get to talk to the students and it’s like they all of a sudden come up with some thought in their head that they’ve never thought of and they’re like ‘Oh’ and then you start having this natural conversation."

Four other librarians across the state are being recognized today to represent their region. In March, one of the four winners will be selected as the sSate School Librarian of the Year.

Before working at Wilder, Bernshouse worked at Millwood Elementary School in Sumter.