SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 24-year-old man is in custody for his alleged actions following an attempted murder in Sumter County.

Tyvae Savon Dwyer is charged with accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder.

Sumter County deputies say Dwyer helped a felon by retrieving a firearm used in an attempted murder and possible attempted robbery. The gun was taken from a location off Pack Road between August 7 and 8 of last year.

A co-defendant in the incident reportedly made an incriminating statement to deputies. Facebook records later confirmed that statement.