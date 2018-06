Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The alleged distribution and possession of child porn led to the arrest of a Sumter County man.

Danny Eric Hope, 55, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Both charges are considered felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Investigators say Hope distributed and possessed child pornography files.

© 2018 WLTX