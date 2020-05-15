SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man was arrested and charged after a stolen dog was recovered a year later.

Shawn Edward Prescott, was arrested and charged in reference to a neglected dog being removed from his property by Sumter Animal Control on March 13.

Dog owner, Tiffaney Capell; and Capell’s daughter.

Sumter County Sheriff Department

According to the county, in the process of preparing the dog for rescue or adoption on May 6, it was discovered that the dog, named Diesel, was reported stolen from the city of Sumter in June 2019.

The dog was returned to its actual owner on May 8.

