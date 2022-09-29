Sumter man charged in recent bomb threats

Police are saying a 24-year-old man is responsible for several bomb threats called into local businesses.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a man responsible for several bomb threats called in to a local business this month and at least one made a year ago is in custody and charged.

Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday, charged with six counts of making a bomb threat.

The charge is a felony carrying an up to 10-year-sentence for each charge. A $100,000 surety bond was set and GPS monitoring was ordered today by a magistrate judge.

Officers linked Alexander, who they described a "disgruntled employee of Sitel Corp," to two bomb threats called in during business hours Wednesday, one on Tuesday, as well as two other threats made earlier this month and another in September 2021.

Each call required the business to evacuate as first responders assessed whether the threats were credible.