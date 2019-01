SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is dead after falling off the back of a moving vehicle, Sumter County officials say.

Randy Scriven, 58, of Sumter, died at Palmetto Health Richland Saturday from injuries suffered in the accident, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say Scriven fell off the back of a moving vehicle on Broad Street.

The Sumter Police Department is investigating. An autopsy will be performed at a later date in Newberry.