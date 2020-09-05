SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is dead after a shooting at a local convenience store on Friday.

Michael Wilson, 48, of Sumter, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, according to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the A&P Coastal, located at 501 Boulevard Road in Sumter.

An autopsy will be performed Monday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Baker.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

