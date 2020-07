Daryl Lofton is know for riding his bicycle around downtown Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police say a missing 52-year-old man has been found safe.

Officers say Daryl Lofton was located in Lancaster County. They did not provide further details of his discovery.

Police had said his family was concerned because he had not been seen or heard from in the last two weeks.

ofton is known for riding his bicycle in the downtown area of Sumter.