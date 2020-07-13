x
SC man hasn't been seen, heard from in two weeks

Daryl Lofton is know for riding his bicycle around downtown Sumter
Credit: Sumter Police Department
Daryl Lofton

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a missing 52-year-old man.

Officers say the family of Daryl Lofton is concerned because he has not been seen or heard from in the last two weeks.

Police say Lofton is considered homeless, and Lofton is known for riding his bicycle in the downtown area of Sumter. He was last seen in the 100 block of South Sumter Street.

Lofton is 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might have seen him or knows where he could be is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Call 911 in case of an emergency. 

Credit: Sumter Police Department
Daryl Lofton

