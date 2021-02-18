Missing Sumter man may need medical treatment

Police say Terrell Bing Miller was last seen wearing a red coat over a black hoodie and green camouflage T-shirt.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who left a hospital after seeking treatment.

Police say 36-year-old Terrell Bing Miller walked off from Prisma Health Tuomey after seeking treatment around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Miller is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a red coat over a black hoodie and green camouflage T-shirt.