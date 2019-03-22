SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies arrested a 34-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a teen girl.

Brandon Miles Ardis, of Sumter, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On February 22, Ardis committed sexual battery by engaging in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at a house on Silo Road, according to a report.

The victim in this case implicated Ardis by providing forensic evidence, as well as a written statement.

Ardis was released on $25,000 surety bond from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center Tuesday..