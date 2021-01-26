Sumter man near his bike struck, killed by SUV

Police say a 43-year-old man was standing near his bike on Jackson Street when he was struck by an SUV.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday night.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police say Jermaine Demond Williams, 43, of Sumter was standing near his bicycle headed west on Jackson Street when he was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon that also was headed west toward Miller Road.

Officials say Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The 33-year-old driver and a passenger of the SUV were not injured.