Sumter man near his bike struck, killed by SUV

Police say a 43-year-old man was standing near his bike on Jackson Street when he was struck by an SUV.
Credit: Associated Press
File

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday night. 

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, police say Jermaine Demond Williams, 43, of Sumter was standing near his bicycle headed west on Jackson Street when he was struck by a 2003 GMC Yukon that also was headed west toward Miller Road.

Officials say Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. 

The 33-year-old driver and a passenger of the SUV were not injured.

An autopsy is scheduled, and an investigation is continuing, according to officials. The S.C. Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team was asked to assist.

