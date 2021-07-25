Sumter Police search for teen girl who disappeared Saturday night

Anyone who knows where 15-year-old Jasmine Leonard may be is asked to contact police immediately.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police and a local family are both pleading for help from the public finding a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

According to police, Jasmine Leonard walked away from her Cheyne Street home around that time. However, her family said it is unusual for her to run away.

Leonard is described as being about 4 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing Halloween pajama pants, a T-shirt, and slippers.