SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Friday marks five days since anyone has seen five-year-old Nevaeh Adams, and the Sumter Police Department is now exploring all options to find the little girl.

She's been missing since Monday night after a family member discovered the child's mother, Sharee Bradley, had been killed at the Lantana Apartments.

Law enforcement says they arrested Daunte Johnson, 29, in connection with the case. Investigators say Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and her five-year-old daughter, and claimed he dumped the little girl's body into the garbage on Monday.

Since then, officers have been searching through 230 tons of trash with cadaver dogs at the Sumter County Landfill and the Waste Management Landfill off of Screaming Eagle Road in Richland County.

While police say Johnson told them he killed the little girl and the mother, they are not limiting themselves to his statement alone.

On Friday, Sumter Police told News 19 they have stopped searching the landfills and are now exploring all options.

While Sumter Police believe Nevaeh Adams is dead, the department and community continue to hold onto the hope the five-year-old may still be alive.