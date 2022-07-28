Sumter looking for crossing guards as back-to-school approaches

School starts on August 15 and Sumter has four crossing guard vacancies that it's looking to fill

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for crossing guards as children get ready to return to school on August 15.

"We definitely have a need right now," Captain Robert Singleton said. "We have four vacancies. Typically we usually run with maybe one or two vacancies, but right now we have four."

He says there are 16 positions total stationed at different areas. Without all of these vacancies jobs filled, police are responsible for filling in.

First, the job goes to traffic officers, who are typically responsible for monitoring speeding and ensuring that drivers are following traffic laws.

When a traffic officer is on crossing guard duty, the responsibility for monitoring the roads falls on patrol division officers. Normally, they answer 9-1-1 calls and respond to scenes.

Crossing guards help allow these officers to serve the public in other capacities, Singleton says.

Frances Moses works in home health. She also started working as a crossing guard in September. Moses says she loves helping people, so the role is a "dream come true."

"It also adds to my retirement as well, so that's a bonus," she said.

She says her favorite part of the job is meeting people and giving back to the community.

"When I see [the kids], their eyes light up, my eyes light up and I'm waving good morning every morning and they’re waving back," Moses said. "They look forward to seeing me and I look forward to seeing them."

Singleton says this is typical.

"They get to know the students that cross there by name, there’s a lot of hugs gives," he said. "It’s a really good way for someone who is retired or semi-retired to apply and sort of give back to the community and still get paid to help supplement their income a little."

While the position is often filled by older residents, Moses says there is no age limit. She says it's a good role for people who have other jobs, since the requirement is only about two hours a day.

"It's something I think everybody should do. Young, old..." she said. "It's not all day. You go, you come back in the afternoon."

As Sumter Police prepare for children to go back to school, they’re also urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to traffic signs.