SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are looking for a missing person.

Derrick Davontrez Slater, 23, was seen leaving his job at McDonald's near I-20 in Camden at 5:30 pm on October 20, and was later seen in Rembert that same evening.

Slater drives a gray 2018 Nissan Sentra, SC tag RAX205, that has front end damage on the passenger side.

Slater is known to also frequent the Florence area.

Anyone who sees Slater or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.