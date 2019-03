SUMTER, S.C. — Police in Sumter are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Felix Feliciano, 73, is normally seen walking around downtown Sumter, according to a tweet by the police department.

However, he reportedly did not return home at night, which is unusual.

If you seen Feliciano or have any information, call 911 or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.