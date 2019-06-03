SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who they say ran away from home Tuesday night.

Officers are looking for 15-year-old Caroline Vitek. She is described as 5-foot-5, about 150 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray pullover, and could have been wearing glasses.

Police said Vitek was last seen near her home on Riley Street.

Anyone who saw Vitek, or know where she may be is asked to call 911 or the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700