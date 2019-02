SUMTER, S.C. — A former Sumter police officer is in custody after admitting to a sexual act while on the job.

Travis Haynes, 43, was charged with misconduct in office and booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Haynes engaged in consensual sexual acts with a woman "while in official capacity as a Sumter Police Department sergeant," according to a report.

The report also states that the officer admitted to the offense, which occurred on June 8, 2018.