SC 14-year-old girl missing, last seen Sunday

Chloe Parker was last seen around noon on Sunday.

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl.

Officially classified as a runaway, Chloe Parker was last seen leaving her home on Torrey Pines Drive on foot around noon on Sunday, June 20, 2020. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and yellow Crocs.

She is described as 5"1', 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.