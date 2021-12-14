Sumter Police ask for help finding missing elderly man

Carlyle Haynesworth, 63, of Robney Drive, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 14

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police need your help to locate Carlyle Haynesworth, 63, of Robney Drive.

He was reported missing late Monday night by family members. He was last seen at about noon Monday, Dec. 14, when he walked from his home to go to a nearby convenience store but never returned.

Mr. Haynesworth is not known to have any major health issues but does get confused at times.

He was last seen wearing a red and white zip-up hoodie, black jeans and red shoes.