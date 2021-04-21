Sumter police officer using taser at school under review

The department says the weapon was fired into the air.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say they are reviewing a school resource officer's decision to use a Taser at a local middle school this week.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Bates Middle School. Police said in a statement that during dismissal, the officer pointed the device upward and activated it to make an arcing sound in order to get the attention of students. Police say he did this to stop them from running or walking into oncoming traffic.

Police say the device never came into contact with children or staff, and no injuries were reported.