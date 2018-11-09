Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter area grocery stores are feeling the pressure as people stock up on goods before Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall this week.

The Walmart on Broad Street ran out of items like water, bread and canned goods by the end of the evening.

Shelves in the bread aisle were empty in the Sumter Walmart around 7pm on Monday.

"Bread, water, all of the shelves are just cleared out, it looked like a disaster zone," says one woman who was not surprised to see the rush before the storm. "A lot people in this area still remember Hugo and this area was hit really hard during that time."

They are expecting more shipments in the next few days.

However, people who couldn't find water at Walmart, made their way over to the Food Lion on N. Guignard Dr.

"They have a good stock of it right now," says Stacie Holland. She also picked up a generator, just in case of a loss of electricity.

"Just be on the safe side, you never know," says Holland. "Just like Hugo. They expected it to go out and then it turned back towards us. I kind of have a feeling that we're going to get something off of it."

Sumter's hotels are also filling up. Both the Econo Lodge and the Super 8 hotel on Broad street were full by 7 pm for Wednesday through Friday nights.

