Missing Sumter mom, 2-year-old haven't been seen in days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman and her two-year-old son.

Officers say Sophia Vandam, 20, and Matayo Vandam, of Wilson Street, were last seen on June 24 in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter. The two used to live in Beaufort, according to officers.

Investigators said family members have not heard from her since then, and law enforcement has been unable to contact her. Her car, however, was located at their home.

Police say it's unclear where they might have gone or if they are riding with someone or walking.