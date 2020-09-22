Sumter School District to offer free meals to community children

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sumter School District has been approved to provide free meals to children 18 and younger in the Sumter community, regardless of if they attend a district school or not.
According to the district, this is possible because of the extension of USDA’s summer food service program waiver.
Sumter School District asks that participants complete onsite registration in order to receive a meal card.
According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, “The waiver will extend several flexibilities through as late as December 31, 2020. The flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months. This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Distribution will happen weekly on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations.
- Crestwood High School
- Hillcrest Middle School
- Sumter High School
- Cherryvale Elementary School
- Crosswell Drive Elementary School
- Chestnut Oaks Middle School
- Willow Drive Elementary School
- R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy
- Pocalla Springs Elementary School
- Manchester Elementary School, Rafting Creek Elementary School
- Lemira Elementary
- Bates Middle School
- Oakland Primary School
- Alice Drive Middle School
- Kingsbury Elementary School
- Wilder Elementary School
To ensure food safety, the district reminds parents to make sure meals are properly stored and refrigerated.
Meals will also be delivered to specific areas of the community each Wednesday according to the following schedule:
- Iris Winds 10 a.m. / Sherwood Forest 10:30 a.m.
- Mary McLeod Bethune Library 10:30 a.m. / Third Street 11:00 a.m.
- Salterstown Center 10 a.m. / Falcon Crest 10:45 a.m.
- Shiloh Community Center 10 a.m. / St. John’s School 10:45 a.m.
- Catchall Center 10 a.m. / Oakland Primary 10:45 a.m. / Shaw Heights 11:15 a.m.
- Crescent Mobile Homes 10 a.m. / American Mobile Homes 10:45 a.m.
- F.J. Delaine Community Center 10 a.m.
- Windsor City 10 a.m. / Hunter’s Crossing 10:45 a.m.
- Frierson Mobile Homes 10 a.m. / Ebenezer Center 10:45 a.m.
- Whispering Meadows 10 a.m. /Annie & Bush 10:30 a.m. / Lee Altman 11 a.m.
- Homestead 10 a.m. / Cotton Acres 10:45 a.m. / Cannery Road 11:30 a.m.
- New Bethel Church 10 a.m. / A&J Mobile Homes 10:45 a.m. / Pack Road 11 a.m.
- Pinewood Community Center 10:30 AM / Pinewood Gardens 11 AM
- Pioneer Drive 10 a.m. / Country Springs 10:30 a.m. / Havenwood 11 a.m. / Pearson Rd. 11:20 a.m. / Timmerman 11:35 a.m.
- Wedgefield Post Office 10:15 a.m.
- North HOPE Center 10 a.m. /Trinity Baptist Church 10:45 a.m.
- Lantana Apts. 10:45 a.m. / Chestnut Point 11:10 a.m. / Dillon Park 11:30 a.m.
- South HOPE Center 10 a.m. /Lemira Elementary 10:45 a.m.
- Crosswell Drive Elementary 10:15 a.m. / Harmony Court 11 a.m.
- Jehovah FLE Center 10:45 a.m.
- Birnie HOPE Center 10 a.m.
- Coachman Apartments 10:30 a.m.
- Millwood School 10 a.m.
- Rembert Community Center 10 a.m.
- Rembert Post Office 10:30 a.m.
- Pisgah Cross Roads 11:15 a.m.