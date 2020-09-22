Sumter School District to offer free meals to community children

According to the district, children 18 and younger can take advantage of the free meals regardless of if they attend a district school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Sumter School District has been approved to provide free meals to children 18 and younger in the Sumter community, regardless of if they attend a district school or not.

According to the district, this is possible because of the extension of USDA’s summer food service program waiver.

Sumter School District asks that participants complete onsite registration in order to receive a meal card.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, “The waiver will extend several flexibilities through as late as December 31, 2020. The flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months. This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Distribution will happen weekly on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations.

Crestwood High School

Hillcrest Middle School

Sumter High School

Cherryvale Elementary School

Crosswell Drive Elementary School

Chestnut Oaks Middle School

Willow Drive Elementary School

R.E. Davis College Preparatory Academy

Pocalla Springs Elementary School

Manchester Elementary School, Rafting Creek Elementary School

Lemira Elementary

Bates Middle School

Oakland Primary School

Alice Drive Middle School

Kingsbury Elementary School

Wilder Elementary School

To ensure food safety, the district reminds parents to make sure meals are properly stored and refrigerated.

Meals will also be delivered to specific areas of the community each Wednesday according to the following schedule: