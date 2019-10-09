SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting of three people, including a 7-year-old girl, on August 16.

Nikeen Johnson, 25, is known to have ties in the Orangeburg and Charlotte communities. Deputies are actively contacting those who are close to Johnson in order to locate him and encourage Johnson to turn himself in.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a verbal dispute between Johnson, co-defendant Kwodel Johnson, and the two adult victims who are acquainted with Kwodel Johnson.

Nikeen Johnson and Kwodel Johnson reportedly fired multiple shots into the family residence at American Mobile Home Plaza off Broad Street in Sumter.

The two adults and 7-year-old girl are all in stable condition and a second child, a 6-year-old, was not injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about Nikeen Johnson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com