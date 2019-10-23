SUMTER, S.C. — The suspect accused of injuring multiple people during a shooting in Sumter is expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday morning.

According to jail officials, the bond hearing is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.

25-year-old Ozzy Alexander Mooneyham, formerly Mindy Mooneyham, allegedly shot four people on Monday, October 21 at two separate locations: the Chestnut Pointe Apartments on Roxbury Court, and Palmetto Tire & Auto on Wesmark Boulevard.

Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said while Mooneyham did live at the apartment complex, the suspect had no intended targets, either there or at the tire shop. Mooneyham has no prior criminal history.

The four shooting victims were all transported to the hospital. Their conditions are still unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates pending the results of the bond hearing.

