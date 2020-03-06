SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter has declared an emergency night curfew until further notice to in their words "ease tensions" after recent protests.

The curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Wednesday night.

The city said it's doing the curfew due to ongoing protests, which they say have been peaceful in their city, and to better protect private and public properties and individuals in the City of Sumter.

The order mandates that all businesses close each day during these hours for the protection of their employees. People are also asked to remain at home during the curfew hours.

“The City of Sumter stands with our nation in solidarity against what we have seen in Minneapolis. We support everyone’s First Amendment right to free speech and will protect those exercising their liberties lawfully,” stated Joe McElveen, Mayor of the City of Sumter. “However, the unlawful acts by criminals who prey on opportunities presented by peaceful protest will not be tolerated.”

The city adds that law enforcement, fire, EMS, active duty military, health care providers and professionals, public works and utility workers and people traveling to and from work or seeking emergency care are exempt from this curfew.

“We know our citizens will abide by this curfew and closing early will allow our police department to deal with those who violate the laws,” stated McElveen.

A full copy of the City’s emergency curfew has been posted on its website at www.sumtersc.gov/news.

Remember to report suspicious activity to our Sumter Police Department at their non-emergency line, 803-436-2700, use 9-1-1 only for emergencies and stay safe.