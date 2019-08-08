Sumter, SC (WLTX) -- We are learning more about the criminal past of 28-year-old Daunte Johnson, a suspect in the death of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams and her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley in Sumter.

Teaming up with our St. Louis sister station, KSDK, and our Charlotte station WCNC, we uncovered court records scattered across at least three states: Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina.

These court documents out of Missouri show the suspect's criminal history dates back to at least 10 years ago.

In 2009, Johnson was charged after stealing a purse with credit cards and a car from the parking lot of St. Louis College Florissant Valley.

He pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to one year in jail and five years probation for each offense.

In 2011, Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. An officer says while responding to a shots fired call in Hillsdale, Missouri, he saw Johnson hand a short-barreled shotgun to someone else.

Johnson pleaded guilty to that crime, too, and was sentenced to one year in jail.

Moving to North Carolina - In 2015, Johnson was arrested after investigators say he assaulted a woman by hitting her in the mouth with a belt and cutting her lip.

The following July, police say he assaulted the same woman by jabbing her in the face with a hair pick.

March 2018, documents show Johnson was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order and for trespassing in October that same year.

Investigators from WCNC found the cases in North Carolina were dismissed, but it's not clear why.

Sumter Police say Johnson is also wanted for a homicide out of St. Louis that happened earlier this summer.

St. Louis Police offered no further details, saying they must first serve a warrant before releasing more information.

Sumter police tell us an investigator from St. Louis was at Wednesday's court hearing.

We reached out to St. Louis police to ask if the investigator was in court serving Johnson a warrant for the summer homicide, but they said they had no details to provide.