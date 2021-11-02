Missing Sumter County teen last seen on Monday

Deputies say she was last seen leaving her home on Athena Court on Monday afternoon in a black floral shirt, checkered pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen who is believed to have run away.

14-year-old Khanesia Commander has brown eyes, black hair, stands 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds.

Deputies say she was last seen leaving her home on Athena Court on Monday afternoon. She was last seen wearing a black floral shirt, checkered pants, a black jacket and black shoes.

Officials say Commander is known to visit the Wrangler Trail area.

If you see Commander or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: