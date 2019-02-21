Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter County teen is dead and two others are injured after the car they were in crashed on the way to school Thursday morning.

Coroner Robbie Baker says 15-year-old Za' Mani Fulmore was injured in the crash that happened on West Brewington Road around 8:16 a.m. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Fulmore was a front-seat passenger in the car.

The other injured students are at the hospital. Baker says Fulmore and the two others who were hurt all go to Crestwood High School, and were in driving to the school when the crash happened.

Their vehicle was the only one involved in the collision, Baker says.

The Sumter County Coroner's office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.