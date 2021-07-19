Missing South Carolina teen may be in Columbia

Issac has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 190 pounds and stands 6-feet, 1 inch. Isaac does not have an ID nor a phone, according to officials.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Tyquan Issac reportedly took his mother’s 2002 gold Mazda Protege from their residence on Broad Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 and may have driven to see a friend in Columbia, according to deputies.

Issac has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 190 pounds and stands 6-feet, 1 inch. Isaac does not have an ID nor a phone, according to officials.

If you see Tyquan Issac or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 9-1-1, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: