SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are looking for a missing 18-year-old.

Officers say Keveante Daquan Jones of Kingsbury Drive was last seen leaving his home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officers, Jones is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 210 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing camouflage shorts and a black T-shirt with a white Levi emblem when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700.