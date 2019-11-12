SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter, South Carolina, has been selected as a top retirement destination by magazine 'Where to Retire.'

Sumter is profiled in a feature titled “8 Tax-Friendly Towns” in the January-February 2020 issue.

According to editor Annette Fuller, many retirees seek out a budget-friendly town that still offers charming attractions and amenities.

“While the cost of living is low, these communities provide a high quality of life,” Fuller said. “A popular spot for veterans, thanks to an Air Force base, Sumter, SC, has friendly locals, according to our interviewed retiree, and myriad cultural and outdoor options, like a 1,000-acre state park.”

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 700,000 Americans relocate to new towns in retirement each year.

Florida continues to reign as the No. 1 destination for retirement relocation, followed by Arizona, South Carolina and North Carolina.

8 Tax-Friendly Towns: Anacortes, WA; Boulder City, NV; Nacogdoches, TX; Robertson County, TN; Smyrna, GA; Sumter, SC; West Feliciana Parish, LA; Winter Garden, FL.