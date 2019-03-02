SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has died after being struck by an SUV on Saturday.

Sandy Johns, 35, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Richland, from injuries she sustained when struck by a vehicle on US 15 on Saturday, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on US 15 near Pender Lane in Sumter County, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol. Southern says Johns was walking south on US 15 when she was struck by a 2007 Ford SUV traveling north.

None of the three occupants of the SUV were injured, according to officials. All were wearing seat belts, troopers say.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina, according to Baker.