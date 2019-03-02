SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Sandy Johns, 35, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Richland, from injuries she sustained when struck by a vehicle on US 15 on Saturday, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday on US 15 North in Sumter. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at The Medical University of South Carolina, according to Baker.