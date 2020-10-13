x
Sumter woman dies after vehicle strikes tree

Teresa Deas, 55, of Sumter, was pronounced dead on scene of a single vehicle accident on Tuesday.
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is dead after her vehicle struck a tree on Tuesday, according officials.

Teresa Deas, 55, of Sumter, was pronounced deceased on scene of a single vehicle accident on Tuesday, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say the accident happened on McCrays Mill Road at Foxcroft Drive at about 1:44 p.m. on October 13 when Deas' vehicle left the right hand side of the roadway and struck a tree head on. 

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. 

Sumter police and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating. 

