Sumter woman dies after vehicle strikes tree

Teresa Deas, 55, of Sumter, was pronounced deceased on scene of a single vehicle accident on Tuesday, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker.

Officials say the accident happened on McCrays Mill Road at Foxcroft Drive at about 1:44 p.m. on October 13 when Deas' vehicle left the right hand side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.