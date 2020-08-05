SUMTER, S.C. — Dr. Bertha McCants says she feels a lot better after being quarantined at home for two months.

Back in March she began to feel severe bladder pain and went to see her doctor.

"The next week I experienced fever, night chills, nausea and respiratory problems," says McCants. "I went back to the doctor and they tested me for the flu and that came back negative."

She was then tested for COVID-19. He test came back positive and was confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

She was given medicine for her cough and nausea, but there was no treatment plan for the virus. So, she reached out to her cousin, a respiratory therapist at Riley Children's Hospital in Indiana.

"I recommended that she up her Vitamin D3, that she take lots of Vitamin C and drink lots of green tea," says Shonda Eaton, RRT.

Eaton also told her to eliminate sugar and dairy from her diet, as that could help cut down on mucus buildup in her lungs.

"Talking to colleagues who are treating people with COVID-19 that their secretions are so so thick, that even if they are on a ventilator they can plug the endotracheal tube that we put in," says Eaton.

"The fear that I don't know if I'm immune to it," says Dr. McCants. "I had it, so can I get it again?"

Dr. McCants, who is a former Florence School District 4 superintendent, says her husband helped take care of her while she was quarantined. She says she's thankful that her symptoms did not leave her hospitalized.

"My strength is not 100 percent, but I feel great," says Dr. McCants. "I'm thankful that God spared my life so that I can tell the story."

She hopes that by sharing her story, she can encourage people to continue to take the virus seriously by covering their coughs, washing their hands and wearing a mask in public.

"As I look at slowly opening up businesses that are non essential, first of all I sympathize with business owners and I understand the economic loss," says Dr. McCants. "However, as long as you have your life, you can start again."