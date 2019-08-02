SUMTER, S.C. — Two Sumter women pleaded guilty to fraud, and agreed to spend time in prison for fraud crimes.

Court records state Angela Breitweiser Keith, 53; and Ann Davis Eldridge, 58; overcharged the government by millions of dollars while running the South Carolina Early Autism Project, which provides behavioral health and educational solutions for children and young adults with autism.

In 2003, SCEAP started to provided Applied Behavior Analysis services to kids with autism. By 2015, they were the number one ABA biller in the country.

As a result of inflated billing record and charging for services that were never provided, Medicaid and TRICARE were overcharged.

Employees state they were pressured to exaggerate service times for clients, including bills for waiting in driveways, traveling to and from, and sitting in restaurants. Each employee was also reportedly required to meet billing goals to receive benefits and bonuses, which included gifts cards and company-expensed vacations.

In a civil settlement, SCEAP repaid the government nearly $9 million for over billing. Keith and Eldridge also pleaded guilty to false statements to defraud Medicaid, and agreed to serve 12 months in federal prison.