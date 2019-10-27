Sumter County, SC (WLTX) -- In Sumter County, an investigation is underway into the death of a missing man.

Sumter County Sheriff's deputies say 23-year-old Derrick Slater was found dead along Scales Road around 11 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Missing Sumter man found dead, ruled suspicious

They say his body was found a short distance from his car off Coon Ridge Road. The vehicle was located Friday.

Officials say they're ruling Slater's death as suspicious and say it appears to be the result of a robbery.

"I don't understand, I don't know what happened. I don't know what went wrong," said Slater's mother, Shandel Porter.

Porter says her son was a big teddy bear, and never harmed a soul.

Family Members

"His nickname is 'Snacks'," she said. "The reason why we call him Snacks is because I have a convenience store. He used to always come out here and get my snacks and take them and sell them at school. "

A Rembert native and graduate of Crestwood High School, Slater's dream was to be a rapper and promoter.

Loved ones say everyone fell in love with his energy and personality.

"He was a loving young man. Everybody, and when I say everybody, everybody fell in love with him," said Porter.

Slater was a hard worker, his mother says. He was recently promoted to manager at a McDonald's in Camden.

Family Members

"One day we had a conversation and he said, 'Mom, I started from the bottom at McDonald's making $7.25. Look where I am today'," said Porter.

Slater was about to become a first-time father. His baby boy is due November 29.

Officials say persons of interest have been identified in this case, but wouldn't release the names to the public.

A candlelight vigil for Slater is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Yellow Store off Pisgah Road in Rembert.

Slater Family Members