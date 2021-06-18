Sunday hours, additional services return to some Richland Library locations

Sunday hours and additional in-person services are returning to select Richland Library locations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday hours and some additional in-person services are returning to select Richland Library locations.

Sunday hours will return to four library locations starting June 20.

Hours of operation are as follows:

9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 2 - 6 p.m., Sunday at Main, Sandhills, Southeast and St. Andrews locations.

9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday at Ballentine, Blythewood, Cooper, Eastover, Edgewood, North Main and Northeast locations.

9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday at Lower Richland and Wheatley locations.

In addition, customers can now access:

In-person appointments with career coaches at select library locations. Choose from walk-in appointments on a first-come, first-served basis or pre-scheduled appointments by calling 803-799-9084 or visiting online.

Notary services upon request at 11 library locations – with the exception of Cooper and Edgewood locations. Please call ahead of time at 803-799-9084.

Study rooms at 11 library locations - with the exception of Lower Richland and Wheatley locations.

Additional meeting spaces at Main location. They accommodate one to three people at a time and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The library continues to provide other select services at all 13 locations.