Sunken boat recovery from Lake Murray comes with large price tag

The local tow company says this recovery will be more expensive because of how deep the boat is.

LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — We have a follow-up to a story we first brought you on Monday about a boat sinking on Lake Murray during the Fourth of July parade.

Now, a local boat tow company is working to recover the boat, which can cost between $5,000 and $10,000.

According to the SC Department of Natural Resources, three boats sank in 2022 and more recently one sank in Lake Murray during its Fourth of July boat parade.

“A boat sinking in open water is more rare than a boat sinking at a dock. Boats sink at docks more regularly," said Rick Kahn, who owns Tow Boat U.S., a company on Lake Murray that assists with those types of accidents.

Because of the number of resources needed to recover the boat, it’s a lot more expensive to recover. Kahn said a dock recovery is much cheaper because there’s an average of 8 feet to work in while out on the open lake, the range is 40 to 200 feet.

Kahn said an added cost is divers for deeper searches.

“It’s not a full-time job on a lake like this. It’s not something that a couple times a day, fortunately, most of the salvage divers are part-time," Kahn said.

Costs aside, if a boat owner doesn’t recover a sunken vessel, they’re technically committing a crime.

According to DHEC, “It is unlawful to abandon a watercraft or outboard motor on the public lands or water of this State ... a person violating the provision of this section is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction must be fined NO LESS THAN $1000.”

DHEC also states that abandoning a boat could result in 30 days in jail.

The law is in place for several reasons, including protecting the lake from environmental harm.

“The concern, which is why Dominion wants it out, is the environmental concerns from gas and oil gas will eventually work its way out of the fuel tank.”

Kahn said because Dominion Energy owns the lake, it's up to them the deadline for when the boat must be removed.