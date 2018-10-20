Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A few showers moved across the Midlands Saturday as a cold front approached the area. Colder, dryer air will move into the area behind the front. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle 60s under sunny skies.

Monday morning will see cold temperatures across the Midlands. Readings will range from the middle 30s to low 40s. The coldest temperatures will be in low-lying areas. Some frost may be possible in the traditionally cooler areas.

maxuser

It will be warming each day into the middle of the week with dry conditions.

Cool air will push into the Midlands for Thursday and Friday. There will be some moisture overrunning the area leading to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures . The chance for rain will increase with a chance for showers on Friday and Saturday.

© 2018 WLTX