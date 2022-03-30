Sunset Felines looking to rehome 25 cats

Dale Guase, a co-founder of Sunset Felines, is in heart failure, the cat sanctuary is run out of his home and may close.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunset Felines has been serving the Midlands for almost 21 years, taking care of feral cats in the West Columbia community.

But now the organization needs help.

"Well we've just been dealt a bad hand, and Mr. Dale is in heart failure," said co-founder, Frankie Johnson.

Dale Gause is the other co-founder of Sunset Felines. His friend Johnson says he has always had a passion for taking care of cats.

But a massive heart attack in February made Gause unable to care for the animals the way he was able to. He says now his condition is terminal.

"I've had chronic heart failure for several years and its gotten worse," Gause explained.

When Gause came home in February, the rescue started recruiting more volunteers to help take care of the cats.

Now they are making plans to rehome them as well.

"Ultimately this is his private home and when he's not here anymore we don't have that certainty that the cats could remain here," Johnson explained.

The rescue currently has 25 cats they are hoping to get most adopted in pairs.

The cat rescue is not taking in any more cats until they find a new place for a sanctuary.

While they are hoping the community will come forward to help, they also want people to learn from their situation, and follow suit with making arrangements for their animals before they pass.

"I feel strongly that this has been a big wake up call. We all have an expiration date, we don't know what it's going to be. We all have plans that maybe we'll live to be 100 but that's not the way it always works out," Johnson said.

If you are interested in adopting any cats from sunset felines, contact Frankie Johnson at (803) 794-5686.

Other local cat rescues:

Whisker Tales Rescue- (919) 438- 7092

City of Columbia Animal Services- (803) 776-7387

Final Victory Animal Rescue- (803) 908-9081