Suspect charged with murder of man at Columbia motel

The victim was found dead at the Super 8 motel off Fairfield Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man at a local motel.

Officers have charged 52-year-old Bobby Sabb with murder. They say he's been taken to the Richland County Detention Center.

According to officers, DNA evidence collected at the scene helped identify Sabb as a suspect.

Back on May 30, officers were called to the Super 8 Motel on Fairfield Road where they found a man dead inside one of the rooms.

So far, no cause of death of the victim or the man's identity has been made public. Police said Monday that information would be coming from the Richland County Coroner's office.

CPD investigators have identified a female person of interest in connection with the case. Once located, investigators will interview her to determine what information she may have about the crime.